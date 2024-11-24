Firewind Sophomore Album 'Burning Earth' Reissued

(MD) Metal Department is proud to announce the re-release of a true Heavy Metal classic, Firewind's long-out-of-print sophomore studio album 'Burning Earth', on both CD and vinyl.
Firewind already attracted a lot of attention with their debut album 'Between Heaven And Hell'. No wonder, because the band's power/melodic metal, which is rooted in traditional hard rock, appeals to a large target group and is recorded with great attention to detail. This is not surprising, because Firewind's guitarist is former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Gus G., who is now one of the scene's figureheads.
But the big breakthrough for the band came with the 2nd album, 'Burning Earth', which was originally released in 2003. Former Kenziner frontman Stephen Fredrick is responsible for the good, powerful vocals, and Pagan's Mind skin tanner Stian Kristoffersen is to be found on the drums.
The CD has been out of print for years, and the only previous vinyl release of this album (in 2016) was limited to just 300 copies, and it is a much sought-after title on vinyl.
The album comes pressed on high-quality vinyl and is packaged in a deluxe gatefold-sleeve.
The CD version, which comes housed in a 3-panel digipak sleeve, includes 4 bonustracks of which 3 have never been available before, and 1 has only previously been released as a bonustrack in Japan.
TRACKLISTING CD:
1 Steal Them Blind 5:00
2 I Am The Anger 3:48
3 Immortal Lives Young 6:47
4 Burning Earth 4:02
5 The Fire And The Fury 5:26
6 You Have Survived 5:28
7 Brother's Keeper 4:42
8 Waiting Still 4:06
9 The Longest Day 5:24
Bonustracks:
10 Still The Winds 2:14
11 Burning Earth (Demo) 4:05
12 The Fire And The Fury (Demo) 5:23
13 You Have Survived (Demo) 5:27
TRACKLISTING VINYL:
SIDE A:
1 Steal Them Blind 5:00
2 I Am The Anger 3:48
3 Immortal Lives Young 6:47
4 Burning Earth 4:02
SIDE B:
1 The Fire And The Fury 5:26
2 You Have Survived 5:28
3 Brother's Keeper 4:42
4 Waiting Still 4:06
5 The Longest Day 5:24
