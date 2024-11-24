Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Their 'Point of View' Video

(Noble) Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with their brand-new stand-alone single, "Point of View," available now on all digital platforms. A rollicking, groove-driven ode to the colourful characters encountered on the road, "Point of View" captures the band's signature energy and humour with a distinctly vintage flair. Self-produced and recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the track showcases a Stones-inspired vibe, complete with vibrant backing vocals from Laura Gruska and Rachel Mazer.

"'Point of View' is a story inspired by those rare experiences where things get a little wild," explains guitarist Henry James. "Every once in a while, someone gets a bit too comfortable, and while it can be challenging in the moment, it always makes for a great story later. Musically, the song came together naturally-a big, loose, yet tight '70s rock 'n' roll jam that we're all really proud of." With its infectious riffs, tight grooves, and feel-good party vibe, "Point of View" is a fresh addition to the band's ever-growing catalogue, perfectly complementing their high-energy live performances.

The band's new single comes on the heels of the release of the Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition, out now on all digital platforms. Featuring the original tracks from their acclaimed 2024 album alongside two CD bonus tracks, "Hate To See You Go" and "Rager," and two brand-new songs, "Boss Man" and "Life Between The Lines," the album has garnered critical acclaim and deepened the band's connection with their fans. Critics have praised Red Moon Rising for its powerful storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and emotional depth. With tracks like the emotionally charged "Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man" and the anthemic "Give Love," the album has cemented Robert Jon & The Wreck's place as torchbearers of modern Southern rock.

