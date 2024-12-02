Glassjaw Releasing 'Don Fury Sessions' On Limited Edition Vinyl

() Glassjaw and Revelation Records team up to announce the release of the Don Fury Sessions for the first time on vinyl which will arrive with a limited edition release on March 7th.

Recorded in 1998 at Don Fury Studio at 18 Spring Street Nolita NYC, the eight songs were the beginning of the materialization of Glassjaw's full depth of sound and creativity - going on to become the basis of the band's debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence.

The original tracks are now remastered by Don Fury himself and put together for vinyl release limited to 1998 in Opaque Yellow (Canary) with a release date of March 7th 2025.

Related Stories

Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization

Glassjaw Shared Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP 2021 In Review

Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release

Glassjaw Announce 20 Plus Years Albums Anniversaries Tour

News > Glassjaw