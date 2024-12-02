.

Glassjaw Releasing 'Don Fury Sessions' On Limited Edition Vinyl

12-02-2024
Glassjaw Releasing 'Don Fury Sessions' On Limited Edition Vinyl

() Glassjaw and Revelation Records team up to announce the release of the Don Fury Sessions for the first time on vinyl which will arrive with a limited edition release on March 7th.

Recorded in 1998 at Don Fury Studio at 18 Spring Street Nolita NYC, the eight songs were the beginning of the materialization of Glassjaw's full depth of sound and creativity - going on to become the basis of the band's debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence.

The original tracks are now remastered by Don Fury himself and put together for vinyl release limited to 1998 in Opaque Yellow (Canary) with a release date of March 7th 2025.

Related Stories
Glassjaw Releasing 'Don Fury Sessions' On Limited Edition Vinyl

Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization

Glassjaw Shared Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP 2021 In Review

Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release

Glassjaw Announce 20 Plus Years Albums Anniversaries Tour

News > Glassjaw

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more

Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44- Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times- more

Day In Country

Parmalee Score Their 5th No. 1 With 'Gonna Love You'- MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup- Koe Wetzel Previews Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2- more

Day In Pop

Josh Groban Announces Gems Las Vegas Residency- Avril Lavigne Extends Greatest Hits Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans

A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!

Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Latest News

The Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Kicks Off

Glassjaw Releasing 'Don Fury Sessions' On Limited Edition Vinyl

Zakk Wylde Promised To Play With Pantera If They Reformed

Dexter and The Moonrocks Take 'Sad in Carolina' To No. 1

Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week

Storace Preview Expanded ''Live And Let Live'

ECHOS Announces New Album With 'OVER AND OVER' Visualizer

H.E.A.T Announce UK Tour