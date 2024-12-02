Josh Groban Announces Gems Las Vegas Residency

(2b) Josh Groban is heading to Las Vegas next May for a five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Performances of Josh Groban: Gems - Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement are scheduled for May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025.
Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Josh Groban at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.
In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PT.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/JoshGrobanVegas. Shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
VIP packages will be available, with benefits that could include an official meet & greet with Josh Groban, behind-the-scenes backstage tour, pre-show stripped down performance by Josh Groban, a VIP lounge with a glass of champagne and hors d'œuvres and more.
