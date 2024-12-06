V of BTS Duets With Bing Crosby In Animated 'White Christmas' Video

(Hybe) V of 21st century pop icons BTS and the legendary Bing Crosby released a new duet rendition of "White Christmas (with V of BTS)" along with an accompanying animated music video today.

Arriving just one week after V's invitation to a warm winter celebration with "Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)," "White Christmas (with V of BTS)" further extends the festive holiday spirit to fans worldwide. The duet delivers the timeless joy of "White Christmas," while celebrating the enduring power of music that transcends generations.

The era-bridging collaboration reflects V's long-standing admiration for Bing Crosby. Playful exchanges between V and Bing Crosby's legacy on social media sparked excitement among ARMY (BTS' official fandom) leading to the revival of one of the best-selling singles of all time that unites two global icons.

Since its release in 1942, "White Christmas" has remained a cherished holiday classic. With "White Christmas (with V of BTS)," V continues Bing Crosby's tradition of iconic holiday duets, marking 47 years since Bing Crosby's last cross-generational collaboration with David Bowie in 1977. The single celebrates both V's artistry and Crosby's timeless legacy.

V said, "I'm so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby. I grew up listening to his song 'It's Been a Long, Long Time' countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on 'White Christmas' with the voice of someone I consider an idol. Being a huge fan of his, I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him, and I hope many people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed singing it. Lastly, I wish a lovely holiday season to everyone listening to the song."

Mary Crosby, Bing Crosby's daughter, said, "As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song. Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way." Harry Crosby, his son, added, "We are incredibly excited about V joining Dad for the duet of "White Christmas." We are happy that V will help share the joy of this timeless Christmas song."

The animated music video, unveiled on Bing Crosby's official YouTube channel, beautifully brings to life the festive spirit of the season. Santa spreads holiday cheer and magic by delivering gifts to a snowman, Christmas tree, and ornaments, whose expressions light up with happiness with Santa's visit. At its heart is Yeontan, V's beloved pet dog that features as Santa's companion, symbolizing the precious moments shared with loved ones-family, friends, and pets. The warmth and togetherness shine through in the heartfelt celebration of the holidays.

The new holiday classic is accompanied by exclusive holiday-themed Vinyl, CD, & merchandise, adding a touch of holiday magic and warmth to this season. Fans can choose from two distinct vinyl variants: a Holiday Picture Disc Vinyl and a Zoetrope Snowflake Vinyl. There are also two exclusive options for CD collectors: a Pink Picture Disc and a Snowflake CD.

