Jimmy Fallon Releases Deluxe Version Of Chart Topping 'Holiday Seasoning'

(Republic) Jimmy Fallon, releases deluxe version of his #1 holiday album, Holiday Seasoning Deluxe out now. The deluxe album includes nine new songs, including new version of the single "Holiday" with the Jonas Brothers and LL Cool J.
Upon release, Holiday Seasoning shot up the chimney securing the #1 Comedy Album, #1 Current Holiday Album, and #1 2024 Holiday Album Debut. In addition, the single "Holiday" with the Jonas Brothers currently tops the Mediabase Holiday Chart at #1.
Holiday Seasoning Deluxe arrives on the heels of Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular television event, which aired earlier this week and is now available to stream on Peacock. The holiday special features a star-studded lineup of guest appearances and performances, including Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, J.B. Smoove, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, Meghan Trainor, The Roots, "Weird Al" Yankovic and more.
The album includes previously released singles "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)" feat. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion, "Almost Too Early For Christmas" feat. Dolly Parton, and "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor. To date, these holiday singles have received over 70 million combined Global streams and counting.
Jimmy Fallon is preparing to take over your holiday playlist whether you have been naughty or nice! Stream it here
Holiday Seasoning Deluxe Track listing:
Christmas Ding Dong
Holiday with Jonas Brothers
Hey Rudy with The Roots
Wrap Me Up with Meghan Trainor
You'll be There with Justin Timberlake
It Was A... (Masked Christmas) with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion
How You Know it's Christmastime
New Year's Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1) with "Weird Al" Yankovic & the Roots
Chipmunks & Chestnuts
One Glove with Will Ferrell
Merry Happy Christmas with Chelsea Handler
Coquito
Hallmark Movie with Cara Delevingne
Weird Cousin
Thanksgiving Eve
Almost too early for Christmas with Dolly Parton
Christmas Alone
The Elves Are Unionizing
Broadway (Do You Remember)
Today at Christmastime
Remember (Christmas) (with Lang Lang)
Elvis On The Shelvis (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)
Little Drummer Boy (at Electric Lady)
Silent Night (at Electric Lady)
Holiday (with Jonas Brothers & LL COOL J)
BTS Star Jin Makes U.S. Solo TV Debut On The Tonight Show
David Gilmour's The Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online
Stream Jimmy Fallon's 'Holiday Seasoning' Album
Jimmy Fallon Shares Guest and Songlist For 'Holiday Seasoning' Album
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement- Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America'- more
Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs'- Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum- more
Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- Jimmy Fallon Releases Deluxe Version Of Chart Topping 'Holiday Seasoning'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video
Billy Joel And Rod Stewart To Team Up For First Time At Stadium Show
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement
Jason Bonham's Son Jager Henry Delivers 'Mortal Sacrifice' Video
Stream OneRepublic's Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe)
The Zutons Rock Cover Of Amy Winehouse's 'Back To Black'
Watch Cory Marks' 'Sorry For Nothing' Video
Jake E. Lee Shares Part 2 Of Recount Of Las Vegas Shooting