Jimmy Fallon Releases Deluxe Version Of Chart Topping 'Holiday Seasoning'

(Republic) Jimmy Fallon, releases deluxe version of his #1 holiday album, Holiday Seasoning Deluxe out now. The deluxe album includes nine new songs, including new version of the single "Holiday" with the Jonas Brothers and LL Cool J.

Upon release, Holiday Seasoning shot up the chimney securing the #1 Comedy Album, #1 Current Holiday Album, and #1 2024 Holiday Album Debut. In addition, the single "Holiday" with the Jonas Brothers currently tops the Mediabase Holiday Chart at #1.

Holiday Seasoning Deluxe arrives on the heels of Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular television event, which aired earlier this week and is now available to stream on Peacock. The holiday special features a star-studded lineup of guest appearances and performances, including Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, J.B. Smoove, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, Meghan Trainor, The Roots, "Weird Al" Yankovic and more.

The album includes previously released singles "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)" feat. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion, "Almost Too Early For Christmas" feat. Dolly Parton, and "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor. To date, these holiday singles have received over 70 million combined Global streams and counting.

Jimmy Fallon is preparing to take over your holiday playlist whether you have been naughty or nice! Stream it here

Holiday Seasoning Deluxe Track listing:

Christmas Ding Dong

Holiday with Jonas Brothers

Hey Rudy with The Roots

Wrap Me Up with Meghan Trainor

You'll be There with Justin Timberlake

It Was A... (Masked Christmas) with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion

How You Know it's Christmastime

New Year's Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1) with "Weird Al" Yankovic & the Roots

Chipmunks & Chestnuts

One Glove with Will Ferrell

Merry Happy Christmas with Chelsea Handler

Coquito

Hallmark Movie with Cara Delevingne

Weird Cousin

Thanksgiving Eve

Almost too early for Christmas with Dolly Parton

Christmas Alone

The Elves Are Unionizing

Broadway (Do You Remember)

Today at Christmastime

Remember (Christmas) (with Lang Lang)

Elvis On The Shelvis (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Little Drummer Boy (at Electric Lady)

Silent Night (at Electric Lady)

Holiday (with Jonas Brothers & LL COOL J)

