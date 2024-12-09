Damiano David Announce 2025 World Tour

(fcc) Damiano David has today announced a massive 2025 global tour with dates across Europe, Australia, North America, South America and Asia next year. Encompassing 31 dates across five continents, the newly announced tour dates are a true statement of intent as Damiano David continues to introduce himself on the world stage.

Damiano heads into 2025 on a high following the releases of his first single Born With A Broken Heart and Silverlines, a collaboration with Labrinth. Recently named iHeartMedia's first-ever 'On The Verge' artist across three genres (Contemporary Hit Radio, Hot Adult Contemporary, Alternative Rock), Damiano has already given audiences a taste of what to expect from his live show with his solo live TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing both tracks, as well as a performance of Silverlines on Italy's Che Tempo Che Fa.

Damiano recently covered Man About Town's Autumn/Winter 2024 issue. Earlier this year he attended GQ's Men Of The Year party and Business of Fashion's 500 Gala where he was honored as a new member. Damiano is currently Diesel's first-ever global male ambassador and worked alongside creative director Glenn Martens on an exclusive capsule collection for the brand.

The tour begins Thursday, September 11th in Warsaw, Poland, with other stops across Europe including; Berlin, Amsterdam, Cologne, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, London, Brussels, Zurich and Milan before concluding in Rome on Saturday, October 11th at Palazzo dello Sport.

The tour continues in Australia with shows in Sydney on Wednesday, October 22nd at Enmore and Melbourne on Friday, October 24th at The Forum. Damiano will then be heading to Japan with shows in Tokyo on Monday, October 27th at Tokyo Garden Theater and Osaka on Wednesday, October 29th at Zepp Osaka Bayside.

The South American leg of the tour begins Thursday, November 7th in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Tokio Marine Hall, other stops include; Buenos Aires and Santiago before concluding in Bogotà, on Thursday, November 13th at Teatro Royal Center.

The tour concludes in North America, starting on Monday, November 17th in Mexico at Mexico City, Mexico at Auditorio BlackBerry, before continuing to Seattle (Paramount Theatre), San Francisco (The Masonic), Los Angeles (The Wiltern), Chicago (The Riviera Theatre), Detroit (The Fillmore Detroit), Toronto (HISTORY), Montreal (MTELUS), Philadelphia (The Fillmore Philadelphia) and New York (Brooklyn Paramount) before concluding in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 16th at The Fillmore Silver Spring.

Speaking on the tour announcement, Damiano said: "I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever world tour as a solo artist. I can't wait to connect with all of you in person and share my new music. Every city is going to be a celebration of the music, the fans, and the journey we're all about to go on together. See you out there!"

Tour Dates

Thu Sept 11 - Poland, Warsaw - COS Torwar

Sat Sept 13 - Germany, Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall

Mon Sept 15 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Wed Sept 17 - Germany, Cologne - Palladium

Sun Sept 21 - Spain, Barcelona - Razzmatazz

Mon Sept 22 - Spain, Madrid - La Riviera

Fri Sept 26 - France, Paris - Zénith Paris - La Villette

Sun Sept 28 - UK, London - Roundhouse

Thu Oct 02 - Belgium, Brussels - Forest National Club

Sat Oct 04 - Switzerland, Zurich - Halle622

Tue Oct 07 - Italy, Milan - Unipol Forum

Sat Oct 11 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo dello Sport

Wed Oct 22 - Australia, Sydney - Enmore Theatre

Fri Oct 24 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum

Mon Oct 27 - Japan, Tokyo - Tokyo Garden Theater

Wed Oct 29 - Japan, Osaka - Zepp Osaka Bayside

Fri Nov 07 - Brazil, Sao Paulo - Tokio Marine Hall

Sun Nov 09 - Chile, Santiago - Teatro Caupolican

Tue Nov 11 - Argentina, Buenos Aires - Complejo C Art Media

Thu Nov 13 - Colombia, Bogotà - Teatro Royal Center

Mon Nov 17 - Mexico, Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry

Fri Nov 21 - USA, Seattle - Paramount Theatre

Sun Nov 23 - USA, San Francisco - The Masonic

Tue Nov 25 - USA, Los Angeles - The Wiltern

Sat Nov 29 - USA, Chicago - The Riviera Theatre

Sun Nov 30 - USA, Detroit - The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Dec 02 - Canada, Toronto - HISTORY

Thu Dec 04 - Canada, Montreal - MTELUS

Sat Dec 06 - USA, Philadelphia - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Dec 08 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Dec 16 - USA, Washington DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Related Stories

Maneskin's Damiano David Going Solo With 'Silverlines'

News > Damiano David