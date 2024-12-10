Burning Witches Share 'Mirror, Mirror' Lyric Video

(Freeman) Burning Witches bring back 80s heavy metal vibes and recharge their powerful force with renewed sonic clarity on their upcoming maxi-single, 'The Spell Of The Skull,' out today! With screaming guitars, the Swiss band is back for a heavy metal blast session in the snow.
With 'The Spell Of The Skull,' they curse audiences with two new songs from their latest conjuring of witchcraft. Witchqueen Romana Kalkuhl hypnotizes your mind with her melodic riffs, while diabolic priestess Laura Guldemond conquers your soul with crowd-pleasing shouts. Today, the stunning single "Mirror, Mirror" has been released alongside an official lyric video. The track opens with a virtuous intro that shows the band's true witchcraft, especially when it comes to creating catchy and hypnotizing guitar riffs. Laura Guldemond, on the other hand, impresses with her incredible vocal range and distinctive style of singing. This new onslaught satisfies all supporters of the fast and unholy forces.
Only a few years after their foundation, these five witches had already performed at fully attended shows at the biggest and most important festivals of the entire metal universe, like Wacken, Summer Breeze, and Rock Harz Open Air in Germany. After five attention-grabbing albums, BURNING WITCHES prepares for another attack in 2025!
