Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Expands Just Beyond The Light Book Tour

() Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe's sophomore book, "JUST BEYOND THE LIGHT: Making Peace with The Wars Inside Our Head" arrives Feb. 18 via Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group. In anticipation of its release, the Lamb of God frontman has expanded his North American book tour to 15 dates.

The special "evening with" event includes a spoken word performance, an audience Q&A session, a copy of "Just Beyond the Light," and an opportunity to have the book signed. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 12 noon local time.

"I'm stoked to hit the road in support of my new book, 'Just Beyond the Light' - this will be my first solo tour, and without a band behind me, what can people expect? Well, a little bit of book talk... and a bunch of insane stories from my whacked-out life, obviously. I'll also be answering some questions and signing stuff after - see ya there, ladies & gents!"

Blythe's previously released memoir, "Dark Days," focused on the Richmond-based vocalist's personal story, with a candid re-telling of both his brightest and darkest days. With "Just Beyond The Light," Blythe shares how he works daily to maintain positivity in a world that feels like it is spinning out of control. In his own words, "Just Beyond the Light" is a "tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times." Written with a scathing balance of hard-edged reality offset by a knowing humor and a razor-sharp wit, voiced in in his inimitable, conversational, everyman-philosopher style, Blythe clearly breaks down his approach to life, which is a personal and idiosyncratic mix of sobriety, art, and surfing. He writes movingly of his childhood in the South, of fallen friends, of what he's learned touring the world as the vocalist of a successful heavy metal band, and of the very real ways he is doing what he can to leave the world a better place. Above all, he offers readers hope that balance, real balance, is possible, even (or especially) when things seem hopeless.

"For me, the single most gratifying aspect of being an artist is learning that your work has been useful to others in some way. I've been told by lots of readers that my last book, 'Dark Days,' helped them- I hope 'Just Beyond the Light' does the same," says Blythe, about this highly anticipated follow-up memoir.

"JUST BEYOND THE LIGHT: Making Peace with The Wars Inside Our Head" tour dates:

February 19 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

February 21 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony

February 23 Somerville, MA Arts at the Armory

February 25 Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

February 26 Toronto, ON Red Room at The Concert Hall

February 28 Lansing, MI Grewal Hall at 224

March 1 Joliet, IL The Forge

March 3 Nashville, TN The Basement East

March 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

March 5 Austin, TX Parish

March 7 Denver, CO Meow Wolf

March 9 Seattle, WA El Corazon

March 12 San Francisco, CA The Independent

March 13 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

March 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues

