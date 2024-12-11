Marshall Tucker Band Announce ALL OUR FRIENDS Tour

(AP) Next year the legendary Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) will enter its 54th year on the road with its ALL OUR FRIENDS Tour. The national road show will pay homage to the uncountable number of fans the MTB has amassed over its storied career.

With many additional dates to come, 16 dates have been announced for next year. Tour stops include Bethlehem, PA; Ridgefield, CT; Carteret, NJ; Auburn, WA; Baton Rouge, LA; Plano, TX; Myrtle Beach, SC and more.

"This new tour will without a doubt be one of the most exciting," says MTB frontman Doug Gray. "With many shows featuring overwhelming friends, family and musicians, a pathway has been widened for us on our 2025 All Our Friends Tour! We are preparing now for a wonderful year ahead. Looking forward to seeing old and new friends. It never gets old."

MTB's 2025 ALL OUR FRIENDS Tour kicks-off January 31 in Knoxville, TN at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

2025 ALL OUR FRIENDS Tour Dates:

Jan 31 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Auditorium

Feb 1 - Dothan, AL - Dothan Civic Center

Feb 14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Feb 15 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

Feb 16 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts Center

Feb 28 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

March 1 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

March 8 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita

March 14 - Sebring, FL - Sebring International Raceway

March 16 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

March 22 - Baton Rouge, LA - L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge

March 27 - Muskogee, OK - Muskogee Civic Center

March 28 - Plano, TX - Legacy Hall - Lexus Box Garden

April 26 - Valdosta, GA - Wild Adventures Theme Park

June 1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry

Aug 2 - Gail, TX - Coyote Country Store

