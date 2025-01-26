Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Just How It Feels' Video

(MPG) Americana singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman releases new album Long Shadows, which finds him turning his eye towards past events, some close to home and others a world away, and in the tradition of the great storytellers before him, he focuses on raw emotions - love, anger, dismay, fear, isolation and ultimately, hope - in ways that make his points relatable to any listener.

Along with the album, Friedman shared the video for "Just How It Feels," which finds the troubadour singing an ode to the human condition and the little voice in our heads saying we can always do better. Glide Magazine shared the video, calling it "a spellbinding folk-rocker that finds Friedman channeling his inner Link Wray."

"Making Long Shadows has truly been one of the most profound highlights of my musical journey," shares Friedman. "To see my vision-for both the sonic and emotional landscape of the world represented on the album-come to life feels nothing short of miraculous. It was a leap of faith that I even attempted to produce the album, and to have the result be so personally gratifying and so well received is just incredible to me."

The album has already garnered early praise from Americana Highways, The Aquarian, Rock and Roll Globe, Magnet Magazine and many more. Long Shadows marks the first time Friedman has taken the reins as producer, following his work with GRAMMY-winning producer Larry Campbell (Bob Dylan, Levon Helm) on previous records. Friedman also enlisted some of his closest friends to help on the album including drummer Justin Guip (Levon Helm Band), bassist Andy Hess (Gov't Mule, The Black Crowes) and keyboardist Jeff Kazee (Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Bon Jovi).

Terrified of failure, Friedman put aside music for 25 years. However, a series of extremely emotional events, including the death of both his parents, getting married, and the birth of his daughter all in the span of two years, led him back to songwriting, culminating in his 2014 debut, The Waiting Sky. Since returning to music, he has released four full-length albums, garnering praise from No Depression, Goldmine, and more. His most recent release, LOVE HOPE TRUST, impressed the likes of Relix and American Songwriter, who wrote "With LOVE HOPE TRUST, [Friedman] finds all the attributes and emotions expressed in the title, and far more."

Long Shadows Tracklist:

1. Rolling In Again

2. I Think We Know

3. Give It All Away

4. Banks of Brazos

5. Just How It Feels

6. The Land Of The Leaf Blower And The Mighty SUV

7. The Kitchen Window

8. Without A Fight

9. Snow Blind

10. Lo and Behold

Related Stories

Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video

Roger Street Friedman Announces New Album With 'Rolling In Again' Video

Singled Out: Roger Street Friedman's Love Hope Trust

Roger Street Friedman Entering The Studio With Larry Campbell

News > Roger Street Friedman