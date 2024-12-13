Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Francisco

(AM Media) The second annual Punk In The Park San Francisco returns to the Cow Palace on Saturday, May 3, 2025 with an all-star lineup of punk rock bands including headliners Pennywise, along with Screeching Weasel, Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, Good Riddance, ???, Dead To Me, Manic Hispanic, RKL, The Queers, Channel 3, The Side Eyes, Knocked Down and more. Bands will perform on two stages, with no overlapping set times.

The outdoor punk rock and craft beer event will offer craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM.

Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise said, "What up peoples? Super stoked to be heading back to SF for Punk In The Park number 2!! This lineup is absolutely insane; nothing better than sharing the stage with some of your favorite bands, good friends, and a few cold beverages! This one is gonna go hard! Can't wait! See you f*ckers in the pit!!!"

Cameron Collins, producer of Punk In The Park and co-founder of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "It's been made clear to us these last couple years in the Bay Area...punk rock is alive and well and Punk In The Park has a solid home there among its patrons and punks. Screeching Weasel is a band I've been trying to book for one of festivals for the past decade, so having them aboard is really exciting. This lineup is one of the coolest we've assembled, we're stoked!"

Tickets for this all-ages event are on sale now at www.PunkInThePark.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival date.

