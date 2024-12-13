THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE Released

(Capitol) Acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER releases her first-ever live album - a 21-song double LP called THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE. Available digitally and as a two-LP vinyl edition, THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE features all the hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites performed during the In Search of The Antidote Tour - a powerhouse global run in support of FLETCHER's sophomore album of the same name.

"This live album feels like such an honoring of the last 5 years I've spent on the road," says FLETCHER. "It has brought about some of the most challenging times in my life, but also more beauty and I ever could have imagined. I'm so grateful to sing face to face with thousands of lil angels around the world and listening to this instantly snaps me back to the energy of being on stage. I hope it takes the fans back to the shows they've spent with me, and even if someone has never been able to come to one, just shut your eyes and suddenly we're scream singing this record together in the flesh. It was made with literal blood, stage sweat and tears. I hope it takes you on a similar energetic ride to the one it's taken me on all these years."

With sold out stops at legendary venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the In Search of The Antidote Tour brought FLETCHER's phenomenal live show to major cities across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and included performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. On THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE, the Asbury Park-bred artist shares the entire setlist from the ecstatically received tour, including hits like "Bitter" (from her chart-topping 2020 EP THE S(EX) TAPES) and "Becky's So Hot," (an instantly iconic track that reached No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres). One of the most thrilling moments on the album, "Undrunk (Rock Version)" offers up an explosive rendition of her 2019 breakthrough single (a platinum-certified smash that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and scored the No.1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart).

Featuring a number of tracks from her critically praised 2022 full-length debut Girl Of My Dreams, THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE perfectly captures the powerful balance of larger-than-life energy and unfiltered intimacy that makes FLETCHER's live show so transcendent. To that end, the album fully delivers on the promise of rave reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone, who proclaimed that "FLETCHER has established herself as one of pop's most versatile stars. She can pen a heartbreak ballad or craft a raucous dance hit and have tens of thousands sing the words back at her." With Clash Magazine noting that "FLETCHER's symbiosis with her wide-eyed fans has only grown in fervour and intensity."

Along with earlier hits like "girls girls girls," THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE features plenty of highlights from In Search Of The Antidote - an early-2024 release made in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo. Those standouts include hits like "Eras Of Us" (named a "Song You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone), "Lead Me On," "Doing Better," and "Pretending," as well as fan-beloved cuts like "Ego Talking" (a soaring and soul-baring post-breakup anthem) and "Crush" (a wildly hypnotic expression of all-consuming lust). At every turn, THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE channels the electrifying abandon of her latest body of work - a guitar-heavy, gloriously unbridled document of all the heartbreak and healing on her journey toward true self-realization. See below for the complete tracklists to the digital and vinyl editions of THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE.

Tracklist for THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE (Digital Edition)

1. Maybe I Am (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

2. Sting (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

3. Serial Heartbreaker (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

4. Hi (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

5. Attached To You (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

6. Pretending (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

7. Ego Talking (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

8. Shh...Don't Say It (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

9. girls girls girls (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

10. Healing (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

11. Guess We Lied... (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

12. Bitter (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

13. Joyride (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

14. Crush (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

15. All Love (Live)

16. Undrunk (Rock Version) (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

17. Lead Me On (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

18. Eras Of Us (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

19. Antidote (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

20. Doing Better (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

21. Becky's So Hot (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

22. Sex (With My Ex) (Live from Soundcheck)

23. Better Version (Live from Soundcheck)

Tracklist for THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE (2-LP Vinyl Edition)

Side A:

1. Maybe I Am (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

2. Sting (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

3. Serial Heartbreaker (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

4. Hi (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

5. Attached To You (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

6. Pretending (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

Side B:

1. Ego Talking (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

2. Shh...Don't Say It (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

3. girls girls girls (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

4. Healing (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

5. Guess We Lied... (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

Side C:

1. Bitter (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

2. Joyride (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

3. Crush (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

4. All Love (Live)

5. Undrunk (Rock Version) (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

Side D:

1. Lead Me On (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

2. Eras Of Us (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

3. Antidote (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

4. Doing Better (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

5. Becky's So Hot (Live From Radio City Music Hall)

Related Stories

Jordan Fletcher's New EP 'Classic' Coming Late This Month

Montgomery Gentry Honored For Gold & Platinum Singles

Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher

Fletcher Shares Official Video For New Single 'Pretending'

News > FLETCHER