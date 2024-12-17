Rose Makes Chart History With 'rosie' Album

(Atlantic) Global icon Rose debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with her first studio album rosie - available now via Atlantic Records/THEBLACKLABEL - marking the biggest US debut and highest-charting album by any Korean female soloist in history.

The 12-track collection marks Rose's most personal and candid output to date with her co-writing and executive producing the project in its entirety. The album's lead single "APT." with Bruno Mars has proven a worldwide sensation, debuting at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, also making Rose the first female Korean artist to reach the top 10 of the chart. Meanwhile the single has held the #1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart for the past 8 consecutive weeks and has amassed over 2 billion global streams to date. Last week, Rose performed a medley of "APT." and standout single "toxic till the end" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, in addition to premiering a music video for the latter co-starring Evan Mock.

As a member of BLACKPINK, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, Rose has shattered records, performed on the most heralded stages, and amassed millions of fans around the world. On her own, the Korean-New Zealand superstar's 2021 single "On The Ground" debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and became the highest-charting song by a female Korean artist on the Billboard Hot 100 (a record she has now since broken with single "APT."). Simultaneously, Rose' has been an unstoppable force in fashion as global ambassador for renowned brands including Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co, Rimowa and Puma. Her influence in music, fashion and philanthropy has proven her to be a testament to the growth of Korean influence in music and fashion on a global scale.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses 'Trying' To Make New Album Says Slash (2024 In Review)

Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite

Maggie Rose Strips Down 'Under The Sun With Charlotte Sands

Slash Rocked Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow' (2024 In Review)

News > Rose