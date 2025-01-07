Riverside Preview Live ID With 'Friend Or Foe?' Video

(RAM) Riverside have recently announced their definitive live album release, "Live ID.". Recorded on June 1st, 2024 at COS Torwar in Warsaw, "Live ID." culminates the "ID.Entity" album cycle with a massive live rendition of 12 songs across over 110 minutes playing time and will be released worldwide via InsideOutMusic on January 24th, 2025.
Vocalist/bass-player and main songwriter Mariusz Duda comments about the upcoming live release as follows: "I would argue that RIVERSIDE always come across better in concerts than on studio albums. In fact, it's only during live performances that our songs gain their full potential.
"What's more, some song arrangements are much better in live versions than in studio recordings. There are a lot of nuances, quirks, and, above all, explanations of what Riverside's music is all about. That's why "Live ID." is not just an ordinary live album. It's an album that reveals the band's true identity."
"Live ID." not only contains thrilling performances of songs off RIVERSIDE's latest and much acclaimed 2023 studio album "ID.Entity", but also re-visits catalogue favourites in a compelling way, once more stressing the band's unique stance and relevance within the current progressive music scene.
For a next taste of "Live ID.", check out the release's second single "Friend Or Foe? (Live ID.)" out now across all digital platforms, or check out the live-clip taken from the live Blu-ray, directed by Paul Green, below:
