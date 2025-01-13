Russell Dickerson Adds Summer Shows To Russellmania Tour 2025

() Multi-platinum artist Russell Dickerson reveals Round 2 of his highly anticipated Russellmania Tour 2025 extending into amphitheaters this summer, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon on select dates.

The hitmaker's latest single, "Bones," is highlighted as a "gracefully sung romantic vow of enduring devotion" by Billboard, while Men's Journal hails it as "a new and innovative twist on the typical country love song."

Dickerson is known for his electrifying performances and "unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of" (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including "Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma" (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and "She Likes It" ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum). In 2023, he scored his fifth No. 1 hit with "God Gave Me A Girl," and in the following year, he released "Good Day to Have a Great Day", followed by his latest single, "Bones," which marked the biggest radio debut of his career.

Tickets for Round 2 will be available for purchase starting Friday, Jan 17 at 10AM local time on RussellDickerson.com.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

3/14 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

3/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

3/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live *

3/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live - SOLD OUT *

3/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis *

3/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

4/3 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *

4/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/5 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House *

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^



Bold indicates newly added dates

* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

