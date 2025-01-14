.

Wolfheart Revisit Draconian Darkness tour With 'Burning Sky' Video

01-14-2025
Wolfheart Revisit Draconian Darkness tour With 'Burning Sky' Video

(CSM) Wolfheart have unveiled an evocative music video for "Burning Sky", a single from their latest album released on September 7, 2024 via RPM. This release coincides with their extensive Draconian Darkness tour across Finland, other parts of Europe, and Saudi Arabia. The Finnish melodic death metal band's tour has been a monumental part of their journey, taking them through familiar and uncharted regions to perform their intensely melancholic tunes. The video serves as a visual recap, highlighting the tour's most memorable moments for those who attended the live shows and those yet to see the band live.

"Our latest European tour was definitely one for the books in our career and it just felt right to shoot footage from several shows during the tour. Measured in all ways, it was the most successful tour and it was profoundly amazing to get to play new songs from "Draconian Darkness" live and to see the fantastic reactions of the audience night after night," recalls vocalist/guitarist Tuomas Saukkonen.

"Burning Sky" starts with a stirring acoustic guitar intro that gradually builds anticipation. It seamlessly transitions into the band's signature heavy sound, progressing the dynamic tune step by step. Pounding drums then abruptly awaken listeners from their serene reverie, transforming the song into a powerhouse exemplar of fierce Northern metal majesty.

Related Stories
Wolfheart Revisit Draconian Darkness tour With 'Burning Sky' Video

Wolfheart Announce Historic Concert

Wolfheart Release 'The Gale' Video

Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video

Wolfheart Unplug For New 'Aeon Of Cold' Video

News > Wolfheart

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June- Nonpoint's Robb Rivera Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital- Nine Inch Nails Delay Tour Announcement- more.

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week- Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances- The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour- more

Day In Pop

David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'- Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart- more

Reviews

Live: Burton Cummings

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

Latest News

Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Announce New Album

Burton Cummings Cancels Los Angeles Show Due To Fires

Mayday Parade Plot North American 20-Year Anniversary Tour

Wolfheart Revisit Draconian Darkness tour With 'Burning Sky' Video

Hear Architects' New Song 'Blackhole'

Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Takes Fans To 'The Pool House'

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Teaming For North American Tour