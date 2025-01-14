Wolfheart Revisit Draconian Darkness tour With 'Burning Sky' Video

(CSM) Wolfheart have unveiled an evocative music video for "Burning Sky", a single from their latest album released on September 7, 2024 via RPM. This release coincides with their extensive Draconian Darkness tour across Finland, other parts of Europe, and Saudi Arabia. The Finnish melodic death metal band's tour has been a monumental part of their journey, taking them through familiar and uncharted regions to perform their intensely melancholic tunes. The video serves as a visual recap, highlighting the tour's most memorable moments for those who attended the live shows and those yet to see the band live.
"Our latest European tour was definitely one for the books in our career and it just felt right to shoot footage from several shows during the tour. Measured in all ways, it was the most successful tour and it was profoundly amazing to get to play new songs from "Draconian Darkness" live and to see the fantastic reactions of the audience night after night," recalls vocalist/guitarist Tuomas Saukkonen.
"Burning Sky" starts with a stirring acoustic guitar intro that gradually builds anticipation. It seamlessly transitions into the band's signature heavy sound, progressing the dynamic tune step by step. Pounding drums then abruptly awaken listeners from their serene reverie, transforming the song into a powerhouse exemplar of fierce Northern metal majesty.
