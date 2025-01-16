Decapitated Gearing Up For North American Nihility Tour

(CSM) Legendary death metal ensemble Decapitated is set to embark on their eagerly anticipated North American "Nihility Tour," starting February 4, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. Fans will experience the landmark album Nihility performed live in its entirety across a 23-date trek.

Joining Decapitated as direct support on this monumental tour are renowned acts Incantation and Darkest Hour, with Exmortus slated to open each show. This lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable series of performances, combining intense energy and musical prowess.

The tour announcement follows the recent addition of Eemeli Bodde, formerly of Finnish metallers Mors Subita, as Decapitated's new frontman. Bodde's compelling debut at Damnation Festival's "A Night Of Salvation" at BEC Arena in Manchester has set high expectations for his performance throughout the tour.

Feb. 04 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Feb. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Feb. 06 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Feb. 07 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 08 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs

Feb. 10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Feb. 11 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Feb. 12 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow

Feb. 13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Feb. 14 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge

Feb. 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Feb. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Caboose

Feb. 18 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Feb. 21 - Calgary, AB - Back Alley

Feb. 22 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

Feb. 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Feb. 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

Feb. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Mar. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Mar. 02 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

