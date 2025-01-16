.

Decapitated Gearing Up For North American Nihility Tour

(CSM) Legendary death metal ensemble Decapitated is set to embark on their eagerly anticipated North American "Nihility Tour," starting February 4, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. Fans will experience the landmark album Nihility performed live in its entirety across a 23-date trek.

Joining Decapitated as direct support on this monumental tour are renowned acts Incantation and Darkest Hour, with Exmortus slated to open each show. This lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable series of performances, combining intense energy and musical prowess.

The tour announcement follows the recent addition of Eemeli Bodde, formerly of Finnish metallers Mors Subita, as Decapitated's new frontman. Bodde's compelling debut at Damnation Festival's "A Night Of Salvation" at BEC Arena in Manchester has set high expectations for his performance throughout the tour.

Feb. 04 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Feb. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Feb. 06 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Feb. 07 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Feb. 08 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
Feb. 10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
Feb. 11 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
Feb. 12 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow
Feb. 13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Feb. 14 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge
Feb. 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Feb. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Caboose
Feb. 18 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
Feb. 21 - Calgary, AB - Back Alley
Feb. 22 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
Feb. 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Feb. 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
Feb. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Mar. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Mar. 02 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

