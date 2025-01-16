Watch Enterprise Earth's 'I. the Descent' Video

(Atom Splitter) Enterprise Earth have announced that they will drop their brand new EP, Descent Into Madness, on January 30. The band has also shared the video for "I. The Descent."
"My vision began with a narration of the overarching concept to my bandmates, and it only felt right to start this journey the same way," says singer Travis Worland. "'The Descent' is a kind of overture for the EP and sets the scene for the following Hell to come."
The band echoes the singer's sentiment, saying, "We set out to accomplish one goal with this release, and we feel that we have achieved it. We envisioned a darkness, a spellbound episode through the suffering journey to insanity. Let loose your grasp, we begin the Descent Into Madness."
