Watch OK Go's 'A Stone Only Rolls Downhill' Video

(2b) GRAMMY-Award-winning rock band OK Go have unveiled their brand new single, "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill," alongside a stunning official music video that premieres today on The Kelly Clarkson Show (check local listings). The track is the first single off the band's forthcoming fifth studio album And the Adjacent Possible, which will arrive later this year.
"It's a tough time to be optimistic. Getting through life requires some faith along the lines of the famous MLK quote: 'The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,'" shares OK Go frontman, Damian Kulash. "But looking at the world unfurling before me, and especially before my children, it's hard to find that kind of faith. What do we tell them? That's what this song is about: trying to be honest but keeping your head up at the same time."
Adding to OK Go's vast catalog of ground-breaking music videos - they've danced on treadmills and with dogs; in time-lapse and slow motion; in zero-gravity, Rube Goldberg machines, and Super Bowl commercials - the clip for "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill" features 64 videos on 64 phones laid out as a moving mosaic. The band did more than a thousand takes over the course of eight days, and the final video crams over two hours and twenty minutes of single-take clips into one frame. Once again directed by Kulash, this time in collaboration with Chris Buongiorno (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew), the clip showcases the band's unbridled creativity and signature DIY aesthetic, while exploring the song's lyrical take on modern split screen life.
"Trying to balance the anxiety (which is just realism) with the hope (which is just necessary) can often feel like living in a split screen, and that's what inspired the video. It's the most human, DIY version of a split screen that we could come up with," explains Kulash. "Instead of using digital wizardry to glue multiple videos together, we shot one video for each of several dozen phones and laid them out, side-by-side, as a mosaic of screens. A single image emerges from all these separate pieces working sometimes in harmony and sometimes in discord - the many contradictory parts of ourselves fighting to coalesce as a single whole."
Because of the videos' long productions, the band's rigorous touring schedule, outside projects (Kulash co-directed his first feature film The Beanie Bubble for Apple TV+), life changes (kids!), a global pandemic, and even a TED Talk, And the Adjacent Possible will arrive as OK Go's first studio album in over a decade. Reflecting on nearly 30 years of collaboration, while continuing to look forward, the band emerged with its most diverse and accomplished collection of songs to date. And the Adjacent Possible is due for release later this year. Stay tuned for release date, tracklisting, and pre-order information.
OK Go have also announced they will embark on a North American headline tour this spring. The 14-city trek kicks off on April 24 in Milwaukee, WI, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on June 21 in Vancouver, BC.
OK Go 2025 Tour Dates
April 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
April 25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
April 26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
April 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
May 14 - San Diego, CA - The Sound
May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
May 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
May 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
May 30 - Boston, MA - Royale
May 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
June 1 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
June 19 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
June 20 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
June 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
