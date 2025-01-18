BTS Star j-hope To Perform At Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS is set to perform at Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes at La Defense Arena in Paris, France, on January 23 (local time). Led by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, the charity event is hosted by the Operation Pieces Jaunes foundation and aims to raise funds for hospitalized children and teenagers. With a history of high-profile performances and successful fundraising efforts, Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes has been regarded as one of the most esteemed charitable events in the country.

Along with the announcement made on France 2, a teaser featuring a star-studded line-up was revealed. This year, j-hope will perform alongside other iconic superstars, including Katy Perry, John Legend, J Balvin, and more. The performances will be broadcast on France 2 on January 28 (local time). This marks j-hope's solo European TV performance debut, signaling his continuous evolution as a global icon.

The announcement comes on the heels of the unveiling of j-hope's first solo world tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE,' which will feature a total of 31 shows in 15 cities across the world, including New York, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Osaka, and more.

The North American leg of the tour will make stops in 6 cities, with the grand finale being j-hope's highly-anticipated solo stadium debut at the iconic BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The milestone event will make him the first South Korean solo artist to ever headline a stadium show in the United States. The announcement drew significant media attention, highlighting the immense excitement surrounding his upcoming solo endeavors.

