J. Brown Celebrating Valentine's Day With New Album

(2R's) J. Brown is set to release his highly anticipated third studio album, "JUST A MATTER OF TIME", a masterful blend of soul, vulnerability, and raw emotion, on Friday, February 14th, right on Valentine's Day.

Leading the way is the powerful first single, "TRUE LOVE," a soul-stirring anthem of devotion and resilience. "Even if I'm the last man on the battlefield, I'll fight for True Love," J. Brown passionately declares. The track is a tribute to everyone who has ever stood tall for love-despite the odds, the wounds, and the battles. With gripping lyrics and undeniable passion, "True Love" reminds us all that love, in its purest form, is worth every struggle.

The emotional visuals for the song were brought to life by Director, Michael Vaughn Hernandez. The inspiration behind the video for True Love lies in the resilience and devotion that comes with fighting for a deep and unwavering connection. The lyrics tell the story of a man who refuses to give up despite challenges, heartbreak, and fear. The visual concept reflects this unwavering commitment, portraying love as a battlefield where the ultimate prize is not victory but connection, healing, and unity.

