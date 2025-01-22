The Jesus Lizard Share 'Westside' Ahead Of U.S. Tour

(Speakeasy) The Jesus Lizard kicks off the next round of their U.S. tour this May, with the seminal band visiting the West Coast on the latest leg of their Rack tour. Ahead of the trek, the foursome has released a new standalone single, "Westside", their second post-Rack track.
"'Westside' goes along with the previous single, 'Cost of Living,'" Duane Denison explains, "which was subconsciously influenced by Leonard Bernstein's 'West Side Story' and hence the name. Really."
David Yow adds: "There is a part in 'Westside' where the lyrics say, '... give him back his arm.' That was inspired by David Lynch's 'Lost Highway,' when Robert Blake's character says, 'Give me back my phone.'"
The band recently wrapped up sold-out tours across the Eastern U.S. and the U.K., earning rave reviews. The Guardian called their performances a "growling, spit-flecked fusion of pummeling songs and acerbic wit," while Mojo described the band "as titanium-tough and gimlet-sharp as ever." WXPN simply summed it up as "absolutely feral."
May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall SOLD OUT
May 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT
May 11 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
May 17 Paris, FR Elysée Montmartre
May 18 Brussels, BE Les Nuits Botaniques
May 20 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
May 22 Copenhagen, DK Den Grå Hal
May 23 Oslo, NO John Dee
May 24 Stockholm, SE Debaser
May 27 Berlin, DE SO36
May 28 Köln, DE Gebäude 9
May 30 Lausanne, CH Les Docks
May 31 Bologna, IT Link
June 1 Rome, IT Monk
June 2 Milan, IT Magnolia
June 5 - 7 Barcelona, ES Primavera Festival
June 12 - 15 Porto, PT Primavera Festival
