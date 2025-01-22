The Jesus Lizard Share 'Westside' Ahead Of U.S. Tour

(Speakeasy) The Jesus Lizard kicks off the next round of their U.S. tour this May, with the seminal band visiting the West Coast on the latest leg of their Rack tour. Ahead of the trek, the foursome has released a new standalone single, "Westside", their second post-Rack track.

"'Westside' goes along with the previous single, 'Cost of Living,'" Duane Denison explains, "which was subconsciously influenced by Leonard Bernstein's 'West Side Story' and hence the name. Really."

David Yow adds: "There is a part in 'Westside' where the lyrics say, '... give him back his arm.' That was inspired by David Lynch's 'Lost Highway,' when Robert Blake's character says, 'Give me back my phone.'"

The band recently wrapped up sold-out tours across the Eastern U.S. and the U.K., earning rave reviews. The Guardian called their performances a "growling, spit-flecked fusion of pummeling songs and acerbic wit," while Mojo described the band "as titanium-tough and gimlet-sharp as ever." WXPN simply summed it up as "absolutely feral."

May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall SOLD OUT

May 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT

May 11 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

May 17 Paris, FR Elysée Montmartre

May 18 Brussels, BE Les Nuits Botaniques

May 20 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

May 22 Copenhagen, DK Den Grå Hal

May 23 Oslo, NO John Dee

May 24 Stockholm, SE Debaser

May 27 Berlin, DE SO36

May 28 Köln, DE Gebäude 9

May 30 Lausanne, CH Les Docks

May 31 Bologna, IT Link

June 1 Rome, IT Monk

June 2 Milan, IT Magnolia

June 5 - 7 Barcelona, ES Primavera Festival

June 12 - 15 Porto, PT Primavera Festival

Related Stories

Jesus Lizard Share New Song 'Cost Of Living' Ahead Of Tour Launch

The Jesus Lizard Share Bill Barminski-Created 'Falling Down' Video

The Jesus Lizard Announce First Album in Over Two Decades

News > The Jesus Lizard