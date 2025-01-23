The Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner Lead Sing Us Home Festival Lineup

(CCM) Roxborough-bred singer-songwriter Dave Hause brings his annual music festival, Sing Us Home, back for its third year to Manayunk's Venice Island for three days on May 2-May 4. The weekend event will feature headlining sets from New Jersey punk rock institution The Bouncing Souls, English singer-songwriter Frank Turner and Hause's long-running project Dave Hause & the Mermaid, as well as newly announced additions Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, AJJ, Speedy Ortiz, Buzz Zeemer and more.

Continuing the three-day format introduced in 2024, the weekend will kick off on Friday evening with welcoming remarks from Dave Hause followed by an opening performance from local rock newcomer, Quarry, followed by actor and singer-songwriter John Gallagher Jr. who will hit the stage in advance of the Hause Family Campfire. Friday's now traditional Campfire show features in-the-round performances by Dave and his brother, singer/songwriter Tim Hause, who will be joined by Andriano and Arizona folk-punk act, AJJ.

The remainder of the weekend will include several notable first-time additions for the festival: Philadelphia indie/rock staple Speedy Ortiz, a rare performance from lauded area rockers Buzz Zeemer, NJ screamo outfit Mary's Morning Deathbed, soul-pop phenom Mobley, DIY folk singer/songwriter Black Guy Fawkes, and Philadelphia duo Lullanas. Veteran festival-goers will also enjoy return visits from Tim Hause and his band for a full set as well as artist-at-large Ocean Avenue Stompers, who will bring their signature brass energy to the grounds.

Full Lineup:

The Bouncing Souls

Frank Turner

Dave Hause & The Mermaid

The Hause Family Campfire feat. Dave & Tim Hause, Dan Andriano and AJJ

Speedy Ortiz

Buzz Zeemer

John Gallagher Jr.

Mobley

Tim Hause Band

Black Guy Fawkes

Mary's Morning Deathbed

Lullanas

Ocean Avenue Stompers

