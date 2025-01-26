BTS' j-hope Opened Le Gala Des Pieces Juanes In Paris

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS took the stage to open Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes at La Defense Arena in Paris, France, on January 23 (local time). The charity event was led by France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, who made a special request for j-hope to open the event this year.

The arena was filled with a sea of purple ARMY BOMB (BTS official light stick) as the crowd chanted j-hope's name even before the performance began. As soon as he stepped onto the stage and greeted the crowd with a "What's up, Paris," he was met with explosive cheers, kicking off the performance with high energy.

j-hope delivered an unforgettable set, performing three tracks-"on the street (solo version)," from his Special Album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, "MORE," the main track from his first solo album Jack In The Box, and BTS' "MIC Drop." His performances for "MORE" and "MIC Drop" were re-arranged as orchestral versions, adding a layer of grandeur and intensity that elevated the performance. j-hope commanded the stage with his powerful vocals and intricate choreography, joined by his dancers, while the audience of 35,000 people sang along in Korean that resonated throughout the venue.

The highlight of the performances was "MIC Drop." The moment the song came on, the crowd's energy skyrocketed as they chanted the track's official cheer in unison. As the performance neared its end, his electrifying choreography, reminiscent of a conductor, flowed seamlessly with the orchestral arrangement.

Through BIGHIT MUSIC, j-hope commented, "It's been such a long time since I performed in Europe, and I'm so happy to have been invited to such a meaningful event. I've once again realized how incredible it is to bring hope and comfort to people through music and dance. I'm beyond grateful to ARMY for their unwavering support, and I'd love to return to perform again whenever I get the chance."

Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes is hosted by the Operation Pieces Jaunes foundation, led by Brigitte Macron, who also serves as its chairperson. The event is regarded as one of the most esteemed charitable events in the country and aims to raise funds for hospitalized children and teenagers. The performances will be broadcast on France's national channel, France 2, on January 28.

