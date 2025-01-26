Ty Myers Releases 'The Select'

(Columbia) Ty Myers delivers his highly awaited debut album The Select - a 16-song powerhouse primed to be one of the most exciting introductions of 2025. Out now via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia, the 17-year-old breakout star's first full-length features his recent Billboard Hot 100 chart debut "Ends of the Earth," along with major streaming hits and massive fan-favorites like "Drinkin' Alone."

With January spotlights as Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month and Billboard's Country Rookie of the Month - and features stacking up by No Depression, MusicRow, Holler, and more - the Texas-bred singer/songwriter/guitarist brings both masterful musicianship and raw emotionality to every moment on The Select.

A consummate songwriter who grew up on a cattle ranch near Austin, TX, he started playing guitar and crafting his own songs at the young age of eight, tapping into eclectic influences like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, and George Strait. In a striking achievement for such a young talent - as deemed an "Artist to Watch" by Pandora, GRAMMY.com, Holler, Country Now, and All Country News, among others - Myers tallies 14 writing credits on The Select, including 12 songs written entirely on his own.

With its title nodding to a Parisian brasserie once frequented by Ernest Hemingway (a lifelong inspiration), The Select shows the depth and power of Myers' storytelling on songs that explore everything from yearning for forever love (on his soul-stirring debut single "Tie That Binds"), the bittersweet pain of obsession (on the smoldering "Worry is a Sickness"), the thrill and toll of chasing your dreams (the bluesy but upbeat "Can't Hold Me Down"), and the coming-down phase of an intoxicating connection (on "Drunk Love" - an early-January release hailed by Holler as a "bewitching tune [that] adds to the rising star's already expansive catalogue of deeply ruminative works"). Produced by Brandon Hood (with additional production by Tommy Detamore), the album brings Myers' sophisticated songcraft to a high-energy but sharply honed sound built on elements of Country, Soul, Blues, Rock & Roll, and more.

To further celebrate the arrival of The Select, Myers is also today (1/24) releasing a music video for "Firefly" - one of the LP's most mesmerizing tracks. Directed by John Park, watch the glowing clip here. In addition, Myers shines a bright light on a new song called "Thought It Was Love," a blue-eyed Soul-tinged ballad that reigns among The Select's solo-penned cuts. In a brilliant example of his lyrical finesse, the elegantly composed track offers an up-close look at the lonesome aftermath of a breakup, radiating an undeniable tenderness even as his lyrics cut to the core of regret ("Girl, it's funny to me how much I hate your memory / But unlike you, it'll always be with me"). With its graceful piano melodies, swooning guitar tones, and gorgeously soaring strings, "Thought It Was Love" reaches a particularly anguished intensity at the chorus ("Probably found you someone new who's got his life all figured out / As for me, I stay locked up in this ol' bedroom writing songs for you and thinking about us"). Both symphonic and beautifully understated, the result is a truly timeless stunner that melts the heart and soothes the soul all in the very same instant.

Ty Myers' The Select Tracklist

1. "Ends of the Earth" (Ty Myers)*

2. "Real World Now" (Ty Myers)*

3. "Worry is a Sickness" (Ty Myers)*

4. "Let 'Em Talk" (Ty Myers, Anderson East, Trent Dabbs)*

5. "Love Is Two Faced" (Ty Myers)*

6. "Somewhere Over You" (Allen Shamblin, Michael Reid)*

7. "Never Get Tired (of Loving You)" (Ty Myers)*

8. "Firefly" (Ty Myers)*

9. "Can't Hold Me Down" (Ty Myers)*

10. "Man On The Side" (John Mayer, Clay Cook)*

11. "Thought It Was Love" (Ty Myers)*

12. "Too Far Gone" (Ty Myers, Jessi Alexander, Rhett Akins)*

13. "Drunk Love" (Ty Myers)*

14. "But Me" (Ty Myers)+

15. "Drinkin' Alone" (Ty Myers)+

16. "Tie That Binds" (Ty Myers)+

* Produced by Brandon Hood

+ Produced by Tommy Detamore

