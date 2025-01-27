Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2025 Summer North American Headline Tour

(fcc) On the heels of an incredible 2024 season performing sold-out shows across the U.S., both solo and co-headlining with Chicago, nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning icons and one of the best-selling artists of all time Earth, Wind & Fire today announces new 2025 North American summer tour dates.

Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting tunes that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. Kicking off on June 14th in Denver, CO, the legendary band will bring their iconic and timeless catalog of music to fans across North America, making stops in 20+ cities before wrapping August 10th in Waite Park, MN. The trek also includes a three-night run of shows at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl on July 2, 3 & 4, leading the ever-popular July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular alongside the LA Philharmonic.

Tickets for most of the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 31st at 10AM local time, please check local listings for details. Fans can gain first access to the artist presale in most markets beginning Wednesday, January 29th at 10AM local through Thursday, January 30th at 10PM local. More live show dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Next up, Earth, Wind & Fire will join together with some of the top names in music and entertainment for the FireAid benefit concert, an evening of music and solidarity dedicated to rebuilding communities that have been devastated by LA's wildfires. The one-night-only event will be held at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on January 30th. Fans around the world can join the cause as FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live on Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the AppleTV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM's exclusive "LIFE with John Mayer" channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

June 14, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

June 16, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

June 17, 2025 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

June 22, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 27, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

June 28, 2025 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 2, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

July 3, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

July 4, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

July 6, 2025 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

July 16, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

July 18, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

July 19, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

July 22, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

July 23, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 25, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Music Festival

July 26, 2025 - Ft Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

July 29, 2025 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

July 30, 2025 - Akron, OH - E.J. Thomas Performance Arts Hall

August 2, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

August 9, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

August 10, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

