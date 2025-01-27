First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced

(dkc) The wait is over! The Vans Warped Tour is back for its 30th anniversary with three two-day festivals, featuring a mix of beloved acts and exciting new talent. Today, the first group of performers were announced, including Warped Tour veterans Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, Pennywise, and Miss May I, alongside Dance Hall Crashers, who will be reuniting after 20 years, and rising star Chandler Leighton, who will be making her Warped debut.
Festival Dates/Locations: Washington, D.C.: June 14-15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus - Long Beach, CA: July 26-27 at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront - Orlando, FL: Nov. 15-16 at Camping World Stadium Campus.
The complete lineup will be revealed over the next 30 days, with new artists announced daily until February 26. Each announcement will feature unique, artist-created content shared on the official Warped social channels.
Kicking things off, content is now live from Simple Plan and Dance Hall Crashers. Stay tuned throughout today for other artist content. Full Performance Schedule for Today's Announced Artists:
Simple Plan: Washington, D.C. (June 14-15)
Bowling for Soup: Washington, D.C. (June 14-15); Long Beach, CA (July 26-27)
Dance Hall Crashers: Washington, D.C. (June 14-15); Long Beach, CA (July 26-27)
Pennywise: Washington DC (June 14 - 15); Long Beach, CA (July 26 - 27); Orlando, FL (Nov 15 - 16)
Miss May I: Washington DC (June 14 - 15); Long Beach, CA (July 26 - 27); Orlando, FL (Nov 15 - 16)
Chandler Leighton: Washington DC (June 14 - 15); Long Beach, CA (July 26 - 27); Orlando, FL (Nov 15 - 16)
