JINJER Unleash 'Duel' Title Track Video

(Napalm) JINJER are gearing up to unleash their highly anticipated new full-length album, Duel, next Friday, February 7, 2025 via Napalm Records. Composed of offerings already being dubbed as "punishing" and "empowering" (Revolver) and continuing to prove themselves as "heavy music practitioners in their prime" (Knotfest), the album is poised to achieve top marks - clinching new successes beyond its lauded predecessors.

After ensnaring the eyes and ears of fans worldwide with recent singles like the powerful "Someone's Daughter", eviscerating "Rogue" and introspective "Green Serpent", JINJER have unleashed a refreshing storm of technical proficiency with fifth single and title track "Duel". The bewildering track puts JINJER's unparalleled brand of artistic mastery on full display, expanding on the already over six million cross-platform streams logged on their aforementioned singles.

After unleashing their most recently released chart-topping studio album, Wallflowers (#1 US Top New Artist Albums, #1 Canada Hard Music Albums, #5 UK Rock & Metal Albums, #7 Official German Album Charts) - hailed as "... one of the finest - and most important - metal releases of 2021" by KERRANG! and "a progressive masterpiece" by New Noise Magazine - and their following cycle on Europe's biggest festivals (Wacken, Download, Rock am Ring and more), the band went into seclusion to conjure their most jaw-dropping collection of technical genius to date, Duel. The band once again collaborated with accomplished producer Max Morton, who co-produced, mixed and mastered the album. This new masterwork lives up to JINJER's reputation as metal visionaries, proving that they wear no influences on their sleeves while charging a path entirely of their own making. This is proven by songs like "Rogue", "Green Serpent" and "Dark Bile", conjuring astonishing heaviness unlike ever before. Followers of world-class screamer and multifaceted singer Tatiana Shmayluk will revel in her display of unrelenting power and gripping emotional delivery as early as album opener "Tantrum" , while cruel stunners like "Fast Draw" and "Duel" showcase the acclaimed technical craftwork of drummer Vlad Ulasevich, guiatrist Roman Ibramkhalilov and bassist Eugene Abdukhanov.

Eugene Abdukhanov, JINJER bassist on the new album: "First of all, it's hard to believe that we're about to release our fifth full length album! After all the releases we've made, finally having Duel in our hands and ready to be shared with the world, makes us very proud that our band still hasn't run out of creativity and inspiration. The fact that we still challenge ourselves to release the best music we have ever made with each new release, is what keeps JINJER moving forward. This upcoming album was the longest songwriting process we've ever had and it took almost two years to complete. We worked very hard with every free minute we weren't on tour, recording demos over and over again and always searching for the perfect sound for guitars, bass and drums. It was also the first time that Tatiana did vocal pre-productions, so it's safe to say that none of our releases were so well thought out and calculated as this one. It pulverizes the boundaries of the modern progressive metal genre but still remains sophisticated, exciting and extreme all at the same time. We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement Duel to be the next step in JINJER's musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general."

Related Stories

Watch Jinger's 'Green Serpent' Video

Jinjer Preview New Album With 'Kafka' Video

Jinjer Go 'Rogue' With New Video

Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers

News > JINJER