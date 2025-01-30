The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album

(Noble) Celebrated Canadian rock and roll band The Damn Truth release their self-titled album The Damn Truth on Friday 14 March via Spectra Musique. The forthcoming album features the singles "Love Outta Luck," "I Just Gotta Let You Know," "The Willow," and their latest single "Better This Way."

It's no secret that one of the most exciting new bands making noise in the UK and Europe these days is Canadian. It's true, and it's The Damn Truth, a Montreal rock foursome serving up a gutsy, revved up modern reimagining of classic rock ideals.

And now, after touring the UK and Europe for the last four years, The Damn Truth return with their self-titled fourth album, The Damn Truth, and, once again, produced by the legendary Bob Rock (Motley Crue, The Offspring, Bon Jovi). The new album is the culmination of 12 years of hard work and constant touring; The Damn Truth are a perpetual and virtually unstoppable rock and roll machine.

Fuelled by two Top 40 singles on the Canadian Active Rock Charts ("Love Outta Luck," "I Just Gotta Let You Know"), this new album marks the next level in their relationship with Bob Rock. He has pushed the band in all areas of playing, writing, and refining the Damn Truth signature sound, most evident in the revelatory power of Lee-la Baum's vocals as evidenced on the mystic, almost Zeppelin-vibed "The Willow;" the full on bittersweet romance of "Better This Way;" the social conscience of "The Dying Dove;" the cautionary "If Don't Make It Home;" and the hell yeah rabble rousing "All Night Long."

The Damn Truth have added some extra lanes on their rock and roll highway as they explore new musical scenery, but the destination remains the same: organic loud rock experienced best in a crowded concert hall dripping in sweat.

Singer Lee-la Baum recalls the phone call that started it all - "It's 3am in the heart of London. The adrenaline from an epic show supporting Glenn Hughes still courses through my veins as I collapse into my hotel room. Just as I start to unwind, my phone jolts me awake. It's Bob Rock! The same Bob Rock I'd sent our demos to just hours earlier. Anticipation fills the air as I answer the call.

"Hello?"

"Hi there, it's Bob!"

"How are you, Bob?" I reply, barely able to contain my excitement.

"I'm great! I listened to the new songs first thing this morning and I just had to call you right away. It's awesome! Probably the best songs you guys have ever written. I'm excited to see you guys in a few weeks."

"Let's make a record!"

The album was recorded over a period of two months at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studios in Vancouver. This is Bob Rock's favourite studio; it's a classic and gigantic old school recording haven (AC/DC had just wrapped up prior to The Damn Truth's arrival), perfect for the massive drum sound that Bob loves. Unlike their previous LP, Now or Nowhere (2021), which was hampered by Covid restrictions; this one is 100% produced and mixed by Bob Rock, who also gave the band access to his incredible collection of rare and vintage guitars for the sessions.

This is what Bob told the band at the start of this project, "When I hear you guys, I feel the spirit of Zep 1, let's make a record like that, playing together, live, feeding off each other's energy. That's rock n roll"

Led by singer/guitarist Lee-La Baum, the rest of the quartet consists of lead guitarist Tom Shemer, bass-player PY Letellier, and drummer Dave Traina. Critics have been nothing but effusive concerning Lee-la's vocals. Rock at Night magazine stated, "Lee-La sounds like a combo of Grace Slick (Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship) and Ann Wilson (Heart). Her vocals are beyond powerful... incredible rock and roll."

Bassist PY Letellier noticed a difference in this album's creation, "Working with Bob this time around really brought new layers to our music that we hadn't really had before."

"Bob Rock is synonymous with the biggest bass and drum sounds," adds drummer Dave Traina, "But with us, he seemed more interested in the lyrics and melody. He had us play each song quietly with an acoustic guitar and Lee-la's voice. We built the music around those focal points."

Their last album, Now or Nowhere, caught fire in the UK and Europe to such a degree (airplay on over 70 stations plus A-list airplay on Planet Rock, the UK's most influential rock station, in addition to BBC 2 Rock Show.

The Damn Truth have constantly toured Europe performing to audiences in the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, Holland, and more). The band have also toured with noteworthy rock bands and artists including Z.Z. Top, Rival Sons, The Cult, Glenn Hughes, The Sheepdogs, Styx, and many more.

Their July 2024, their festival run in Europe included their first ever appearance in Romania (Open Air Blues Festival Brezoi) where the reaction was so overwhelming that the band has been invited back for this year's festival. They will return to the UK this November for a series of festival and club dates.

This February, the band are special guests on the sold-out Rock Legends Cruise with Alice Cooper, Styx, Burton Cummings, John Waite, Jason Bonham, and others. Another career highlight was being part of the Alex Lifeson's (RUSH) 2023 all-star band charity concert at Massey Hall, Toronto featuring Lee-la singing lead vocals.

Get ready! 2025 looks to be the year of The Damn Truth!

"THE DAMN TRUTH"

TRACK LISTING

1. Be Somebody

2. I Just Gotta Let You Know

3. Love Outta Luck

4. If I Don't Make It Home

5. Better This Way

6. Mirror Mirror

7. All Night Long

8. The Willow

9. Addicted

10. Killer Whale

11. The Dying Dove

