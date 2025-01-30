.

01-30-2025
(Columbia) James Arthur shares the official music video to his latest single, "Celebrate." The song marks the second single from his forthcoming album PISCES (out March 21) and offers an intimate, heart-rending exploration of James' journey from his difficult upbringing to a place of self-realization and growth.

James is ready to take his fans on a very personal journey with PISCES. On the album, James explores themes of vulnerability, mental health, and self-acceptance, continuing his exploration of these personal issues but with a fresh, more experimental sound.

The album offers a stark contrast to his previous work, embracing a dreamier, more subdued style that complements his storytelling. As a Pisces, James has always connected with the duality of his sign - sensitive, introspective, and a natural dreamer.

Watch James Arthur 'Celebrate'

