Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'

(The GreenRoom) Today, multi-platinum selling artist Russell Dickerson releases a stunning rendition of "Bones (The Wedding Version)," that echoes his "well-worn, loving soul-man vibe" (The Tennessean).

"Bones" has quickly become a standout for Dickerson, earning widespread praise and recognition. American Songwriter called it a "career song" while Music Row lauded it as "a sweet, sentimental number that exemplifies classic country storytelling." The overwhelming deep connection inspired Dickerson to release "Bones (The Wedding Version)," further elevating the song's romantic sentiment-perfectly capturing the love and commitment that the original so beautifully conveys.

Catch Dickerson on the road this year on the RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 extending into amphitheaters this summer, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon on select dates.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

3/14 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

3/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

3/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live *

3/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live - SOLD OUT *

3/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis SOLD OUT *

3/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

4/3 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *

4/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/5 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House *

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^

* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

