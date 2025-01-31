.

Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'

01-31-2025
Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'

(The GreenRoom) Today, multi-platinum selling artist Russell Dickerson releases a stunning rendition of "Bones (The Wedding Version)," that echoes his "well-worn, loving soul-man vibe" (The Tennessean).

"Bones" has quickly become a standout for Dickerson, earning widespread praise and recognition. American Songwriter called it a "career song" while Music Row lauded it as "a sweet, sentimental number that exemplifies classic country storytelling." The overwhelming deep connection inspired Dickerson to release "Bones (The Wedding Version)," further elevating the song's romantic sentiment-perfectly capturing the love and commitment that the original so beautifully conveys.

Catch Dickerson on the road this year on the RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 extending into amphitheaters this summer, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon on select dates.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

3/14 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

3/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

3/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live *

3/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live - SOLD OUT *

3/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis SOLD OUT *

3/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

4/3 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *

4/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/5 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House *

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^

* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

Related Stories
Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'

Russell Dickerson Adds Summer Shows To Russellmania Tour 2025

Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Bones' Video

Macklemore, Russell Dickerson and Neon Trees Lead Inaugural Neon City Festival Lineup

Russell Dickerson Plots Russellmania Tour 2025

News > Russell Dickerson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more

Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more

Day In Country

Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video- Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'- more

Day In Pop

The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance- Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

Latest News

The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast

Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video

Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour

The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

Red Fang Kick Off 20th Anniversary With 'Deep Cuts'

Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club

Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief

Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'