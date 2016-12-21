Bad Company Release 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' Video From TV Special

Set to air January 5, the band taped an 11-song set at the Grainger Studio in Chicago, IL for WTTW in May during their 2016 US tour. The Soundstage appearance delivers Bad Company hits and fan favorites including "Can't Get Enough," "Movin' On," "Ready For Love" and "Rock Steady."

The 2016 US shows with Joe Walsh saw Bad Company bring in former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson to fill in for Mick Ralphs, who wasn't feeling up to travelling at the time.

Ralphs returned to the lineup for a fall UK tour in October, following which the band revealed that the guitarist had suffered a stroke. "Mick is receiving excellent medical care and is recovering in hospital, although all his public engagements are necessarily on hold, pending his improvement," said the group. "Everyone is wishing Mick a speedy recovery, and further news will be announced at the appropriate time." Watch the Soundstage preview here.