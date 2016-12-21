Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs

He was speaking about the forthcoming deluxe edition of the group's "California" album, which was the first release to feature Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba.

When asked by Billboard about the deluxe edition, Hoppus said, "It's almost, it's more than a whole other record, it's a double album at this point and it's more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier.

"Some of the songs were songs that we did not put on the first album, but are great songs. And some are brand new that we just wrote last week, a lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some more ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it's a good mix. It's not a collection of throwaway songs, it's like a whole other album."

Travis Barker added, "We're working on the deluxe album and I got in a conversation with [producer John] Feldmann this morning. I was like, 'Dude, we got a problem, the deluxe album might even be better than California.' It's a good problem to have, but, oh sh*t, it's incredible.

"It's kind of like a mind f--- because it should almost be a new album. But it just goes to show how natural and organic things are happening and how fun this process has been because it's not hard to go write great songs and make fun music that we love creating and listening to. And the results are great. The deluxe album will be neck-and-neck with California. It's in no way fillers."