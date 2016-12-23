Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'

That deadline came and went, leaving many wondering when the new Beck would, well, materialize. The alt-rock icon recently said that the yet-untitled album is coming "very soon" and lifted the lid on what fans can expect, reports NME.

"This record was supposed to come out over the last year, and then I've been touring and doing a million other things," he said. His followers have already heard "Wow" and "Dreams" from the upcoming release. And Beck has said some of the content was inspired by a summer set he played with The Strokes in 2015.

'It's a summer night, people have their hands up," he said. 'It's a communal, celebratory thing. I wanted to take that into the studio, a kind of energy or joy. The thing that wakes you up a little bit." Read more here.