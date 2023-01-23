Beck and Phoenix Teaming Up For Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour

Tour poster Tour poster

(Nasty Little Man) Beck and French band Phoenix have announced that they will be teaming up for a special co-headline Summer Odyssey tour across the U.S..

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1st in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 10th in Columbia at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The tour will feature Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour Dates:

Tue Aug 01 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 - Orange County, CA - OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date





