Disturbed's David Draiman Rants Against Rude Fan 2016 In Review

Draiman says: "What is so important going on in the world that you need to be texting the entire f***ing show? The whole show. You're right up front, I can see you clear as day. You've had your face in your f***ing phone the whole goddamn show. Are we that boring?

"Don't tell me to go f*** myself. You already did by looking in your phone instead of paying attention. It's f***ing rude. If you don't want to watch, don't watch. But don't stand there in front of the f***ing stage in the front row of the balcony where everybody can see you texting the whole f***ing time on your phone."

Draiman then asks the woman if he can have her "attention for the rest of whatever's left of the set?" He adds: "Now she's all pissed off. She thinks that I did something wrong to her. I love it. Welcome to the age of the internet, ladies and f***ing gentlemen." Watch it here.