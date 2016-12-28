Eagles Cofounder Randy Meisner's Wife Fatally Shot 2016 In Review

When North Hollywood patrol officers arrived at the home they found Lana Meisner suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and investigators reportedly later found that her death was accidental. Police had visited the residence early in the evening.

Randy Meisner was a founding member of the Eagles with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon. His song "Take It To The Limit" was a major hit for the band and a staple of their live shows during his time in the group. Meisner left the group after their widely successful Hotel California tour in 1977. Read more details here.