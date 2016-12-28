Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eagles Cofounder Randy Meisner's Wife Fatally Shot 2016 In Review
12/28/2016
.
Eagles

Eagles Cofounder Randy Meisner's Wife Fatally Shot was a top 16 story of March 2016: The wife of Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner was fatally shot in an accident discharge of a weapon she was reportedly moving at their Studio City, California home on Sunday (March 6th), according to Radio.com.

When North Hollywood patrol officers arrived at the home they found Lana Meisner suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and investigators reportedly later found that her death was accidental. Police had visited the residence early in the evening.

Randy Meisner was a founding member of the Eagles with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon. His song "Take It To The Limit" was a major hit for the band and a staple of their live shows during his time in the group. Meisner left the group after their widely successful Hotel California tour in 1977. Read more details here.

advertisement

Eagles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eagles T-shirts and Posters

More Eagles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eagles Cofounder Randy Meisner's Wife Fatally Shot 2016 In Review

Eagles Of Death Metal Return To The Stage In Paris 2016 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review

Don Henley Addresses Return Of The Eagles Speculation

Blink-182 Star Among All-Star Jam For Paris Terrorist Attack Victim

Jesse Hughes Camp Denies Being Barred From Bataclan

Eagles Of Death Metal Frontman Denied Entry To Bataclan Reopening

Benefit For Eagles Of Death Metal Roadie Announced

Eagles Of Death Metal Documentary About Paris Terror Attacks

Joe Walsh Jams 'Rocky Mountain Way' On Conan


More Stories for Eagles

Eagles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stars Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Dead At 60- Breaking Benjamin Guitarist's Newborn Son Dies- AC/DC's Angus Young Should Not Retire Says Ex-Bandmate- Eddie Vedder- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Is Really Lame Says Def Leppard Guitarist- David Lee Roth Shoots Down Van Halen Break Up Speculation- more Top 16 of Feb 2016

George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53- Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68- Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons- more

Page Too:
Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice On Christmas Day- George Michael's Boyfriend Found Singer Dead In Bed- Taylor Swift Grants World War II Veteran's Christmas Wish -more

One Direction Fans Sent Death Threats To Actress- Selena Gomez Threatens To Quit Instagram Over Justin Bieber Drama- Kanye West's Tantrum Leaked- more Top 16 of Feb 2016

Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas- Top 16 of Jan 2016 Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree- Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stars Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

Breaking Benjamin Guitarist's Newborn Son Dies

AC/DC's Angus Young Should Not Retire Says Ex-Bandmate

Eddie Vedder Gave $10,000 To Struggling Family For Christmas

U2 Plan New Album and Very Special Shows For Joshua Tree Anniversary

KISS' Gene Simmons Says Rap Will Die, Rock Is Dead 2016 In Review

Ex-Guns N' Roses Manager Speaks Out Against Reunion 2016 In Review

Rush Have Retired From Touring 2016 In Review

David Lee Roth Reignited Doubt About Van Halen's Future 2016 In Review

Beatles Producer George Martin Dead At 90 2016 In Review

Former Hatebreed Member Found Guilty Of Murder 2016 In Review

Eagles Cofounder Randy Meisner's Wife Fatally Shot 2016 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Hospitalized 2016 In Review

Keith Emerson Dead At 71 From Suicide 2016 In Review

Miss May I Involved In Large-Scale Traffic Accident 2016 In Review

Foo Fighters Poke Fun With Break-Up Rumors 2016 In Review

Lou Gramm Wants Foreigner Reunion For 40th Anniversary 2016 In Review

Rolling Stones Play Historic Cuban Concert 2016 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Recovering From Surgery 2016 In Review

Disturbed's David Draiman Rants Against Rude Fan 2016 In Review

Bad Brains Frontman Diagnosed With Rare Disorder 2016 In Review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Is Really Lame Says Def Leppard Guitarist 2016 In Review

David Lee Roth Shoots Down Van Halen Break Up Speculation 2016 In Review

Deep Purple Refused Rock Hall Reunion With Ritchie Blackmore 2016 In Review

• more

Page Too News Stories
Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice On Christmas Day

George Michael's Boyfriend Found Singer Dead In Bed

Taylor Swift Grants World War II Veteran's Christmas Wish

Joey Feek Says Her Final Goodbyes 2016 In Review

Harry Styles Leaves One Direction For Hollywood Rumor 2016 In Review

Upset Justin Bieber Fans Launched Hashtag To Cancel Tour 2016 In Review

Kelly Clarkson Clarifies Her 'Blackmail' Claim 2016 In Review

Iggy Azalea Played Down Nicki Minaj Ghostwriters Feud 2016 In Review

A Tribe Called Quest Pay Tribute To Phife Dawg Dead At 45 2016 In Review

Madonna Addressed Allegations Of Being 'Drunk or High' On Stage 2016 In Review

Janet Jackson Canceled Another Leg of 'Unbreakable' Tour 2016 In Review

Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye Led Songwriters Hall of Fame 2016 In Review

Kendrick Lamar Released Surprise Album 'Untitled Unmastered' 2016 In Review

Blake Shelton Denies Excessive Drinking Claim In Court Filing 2016 In Review

50 Cent Tells Court Cash In Instagram Photos Wasn't His 2016 In Review

Tyga's Crew Accused Of Assaulting Cash Cash Members 2016 In Review

Bobbi Kristina Autopsy Ordered Unsealed By Judge 2016 In Review

Dada Life Released Video For Lzzy Hale Collaboration 2016 In Review

Luke Bryan Gave Back To Firefighters For Leap Day 2016 In Review

One Direction Fans Sent Death Threats To Actress 2016 In Review

Selena Gomez Threatens To Quit Instagram Over Justin Bieber Drama 2016 In Review

Kanye West's Tantrum On SNL Set Leaked 2016 In Review

Thomas Rhett Falls Off Stage But Keeps Singing 2016 In Review

Zayn Malik Addresses Lil Wayne Controversy 2016 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.