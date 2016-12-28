Miss May I Involved In Large-Scale Traffic Accident 2016 In Review

Miss May I tweeted last night: "We will not be making the show this evening. In a huge pile-up on the way to the gig. All the band and crew are safe though."

They later posted a picture from the scene and added: "Thanks for all the well-wishes. Our rig is beat up but everyone is fine." Their North American tour in support of fifth album Deathless continues in Detroit tonight (March 2). They return to the UK in May, including appearances at the Slam Dunk festival series. Read the original report here.