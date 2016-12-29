David Bowie Bandmate Dennis Davis Dies 2016 In Review

Visconti adds: "He was one of the most creative drummers I have ever worked with. He came into David Bowie's life when we recorded some extra tracks for Young Americans and stayed with us through Scary Monsters and beyond.

"He was a disciplined jazz drummer who tore into rock with a jazz sensibility. Listen to the drum breaks on Black Out from the Heroes album. He had a conga drum as part of his set up and he made it sound like two musicians were playing drums and congas. By Scary Monsters he was playing parts that were unthinkable but they fit in so perfectly." Read more here.