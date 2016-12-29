Two Alleged Bobby Shmurda Associates Convicted Of Murder 2016 In Review

A jury has convicted Rashid Derissant and Alex Crandon for the February 2013 murder of a 19-year-old rival gang member in Brooklyn. The two defendants were found guilty on charges of Conspiracy in the Second and Fourth Degrees, Murder in the Second Degree, multiple counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Assault in the First and Second Degrees, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, per the press release.

"As indicated by their verdict, the jurors in this trial heard evidence describing a cold blooded murder, wild gunplay and a terrifying disregard for the safety of innocent bystanders as the defendants tried to violently settle scores with rivals in New York City and beyond," said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan in a prepared statement. Read more here.