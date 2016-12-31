Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Axl Rose Plans New Music For Guns N' Roses 2016 In Review
12/31/2016
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Axl Rose made huge news in June when he said that he was planning new music with Guns N' Roses and, possibly, AC/DC as well. Rose discussed these and many other topics as the featured guest for a rare, hour-long interview with Sir David Tang before a packed house at The China Exchange in London, UK on June 7.

"We are working on new stuff," explained the rocker. "I've got a lot of stuff together, and I played some stuff for Slash and Duff and they liked it. And Angus and I are talking about working together. So we'll see."

"I hope to keep this going for a quite a while," said Rose of his partial GNR reunion. "Right now, it's all good. I mean, obviously that could just explode. I do want to put out more music with Guns N' Roses, and I don't know if that has to do with Slash or not….if he wants to play on something, that would be great. I've been working to get kind of where things are. The Guns N' Roses reunion didn't happen by chance or whatever. It was always looked at as a possibility, but it never seemed right or felt right."

What did feel right to Rose was approaching AC/DC following news that Brian Johnson was sidelined from live performances due to hearing loss issues, and the singer stepped up his game to prepare for the gig, bringing in a vocal coach for the first time in decades.

"I do a lot of vocal exercises," he reveals. "The Brian Johnson 'Back In Black' stuff is really demanding. Sing it wrong and you might not be signing again."

Rose made his AC/DC debut in Lisbon, Portugal on May 7 to rave reviews and shared some insight into working with Angus Young. "It's great. I can't really explain it," he says. "I feel protective, I feel I do not want to let this guy down, more than almost anybody I've ever known. And I don't know why. And he's very responsive to me. And they said they hadn't seen him this happy, they hadn't seen him moving around [this much]. In between songs, he's playing other stuff [that has inspired potential new song ideas]. So that's kind of a neat thing between musicians." Read more and listen to the full interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

