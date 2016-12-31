Rolling Stones Recorded New Song With Eric Clapton 2016 In Review

The paper reports that Clapton and the Stones recently ran into each other at a west London recording studio and have since recorded two songs together with producer Don Was.

It makes plenty of sense. The Stones' Ron Wood has previously revealed that that the band have been on "a blues streak", covering standards by the likes of Howlin' Wolf and Little Walter.

"They really sound authentic," Wood said of the Stones' new tracks in April. "We went in to cut some new songs, which we did. But we got on a blues streak. We cut 11 blues in two days… When we heard them back after not hearing them for a couple of months, we were, 'Who's that?' 'It's you.' It sounded so authentic."

And Clapton has guested before, of course. The Stones shared a previously unreleased version of "Brown Sugar" featuring Clapton on their deluxe reissue of Sticky Fingers. Read more here.