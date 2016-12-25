|
Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall induction (Week in Review)
.
Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall induction was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Journey guitarist Neal Schon is hoping Steve Perry will reunite with the band for a performance at their induction into the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame next April. The group were named Tuesday as the latest honorees alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. "I'm hoping that Steve Perry will get up and do something with us," Schon tells Rolling Stone. "We'll have to see." The classic Perry lineup of Journey - Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith, Aynsley Dunbar and Ross Valory - will enter the 2017 Rock Hall alongside founding keyboardist/singer Gregg Rolie. Journey had their most successful commercial period with Perry, who joined the group in 1977; a string of multi-platinum albums followed before his departure in 1998. The last time the singer performed with his former band was at a tribute show for legendary concert promoter Bill Graham following his passing in 1991. "We haven't spoken in years, physically," says Schon. "I believe when we got the Hollywood star in L.A. [in 2005], that was the first time I'd seen him in many years. That was the last time I spoke with him. We did communicate a couple of years ago via email. That was going really well. I was just saying hello and hoping he was well, and that's it, just reaching as a friend and letting him know I was there as a friend. It went well and then it just kinda stopped. I've asked to get his number, but nobody will give it up and nobody knows what it is [laughs]. So that's where it's at." "I'll keep my fingers crossed," continued the guitarist. "We all love Steve. We had a great relationship for so many years. I don't know why there's been an absence of it for so many years besides the fact that we just moved on because we wanted to, we had to. We needed to get out there and keep playing for our fans. I'd think everyone would be grateful at this point because we've done so well." "I think it would only be right and just," adds Schon about a live reunion at the Rock Hall ceremony. "He's the one that created all the music with us." As for Perry, he released a statement regarding the news, saying "I'm truly grateful that Journey is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." Read more and watch the official video from the reunion jam - here.
The group were named Tuesday as the latest honorees alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. "I'm hoping that Steve Perry will get up and do something with us," Schon tells Rolling Stone. "We'll have to see."
The classic Perry lineup of Journey - Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith, Aynsley Dunbar and Ross Valory - will enter the 2017 Rock Hall alongside founding keyboardist/singer Gregg Rolie.
Journey had their most successful commercial period with Perry, who joined the group in 1977; a string of multi-platinum albums followed before his departure in 1998.
The last time the singer performed with his former band was at a tribute show for legendary concert promoter Bill Graham following his passing in 1991. "We haven't spoken in years, physically," says Schon. "I believe when we got the Hollywood star in L.A. [in 2005], that was the first time I'd seen him in many years. That was the last time I spoke with him. We did communicate a couple of years ago via email. That was going really well. I was just saying hello and hoping he was well, and that's it, just reaching as a friend and letting him know I was there as a friend. It went well and then it just kinda stopped. I've asked to get his number, but nobody will give it up and nobody knows what it is [laughs]. So that's where it's at."
"I'll keep my fingers crossed," continued the guitarist. "We all love Steve. We had a great relationship for so many years. I don't know why there's been an absence of it for so many years besides the fact that we just moved on because we wanted to, we had to. We needed to get out there and keep playing for our fans. I'd think everyone would be grateful at this point because we've done so well."
"I think it would only be right and just," adds Schon about a live reunion at the Rock Hall ceremony. "He's the one that created all the music with us."
As for Perry, he released a statement regarding the news, saying "I'm truly grateful that Journey is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." Read more and watch the official video from the reunion jam - here.
• Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
• Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'
• AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016
• Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band
• American Hi-Fi and MxPx's Mike Herrera Stream Christmas Song
• The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces First Concert Dates For 2017
• Voivod Release 'Post Society' Music Video
• The Fluffy Jackets Donate New Song Proceeds To TeamRockers
• Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Pitrelli and Allen Unplug For Alice Cooper
• Black Star Riders Release New Trailer For 'Heavy Fire' Album
• Sepultura Release 'Phantom Self' Video
• Status Quo Announce Their Next Vinyl Collection
• Mutiny Within Stream New Single And Confirm Album Release
• Immortal To Begin Recording Their First Album Without Abbath
• J Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary
• Rogue Wave's Zach Rogue Premieres Song From Rogue + Jaye Project
• HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour
• Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub
• Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala
• Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs
• Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape
• Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show
• Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public
• Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major
• Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days
• Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'
• Gucci Mane Releases 'Stutter' MusicVideo
• Ronnie McDowell Becomes Santa Claus For Hometown Kids
• Drake Appears To Be Having A Blue Christmas
• Machine Gun Kelly Adds His 2 Cents To Fifth Harmony Drama
• Niall Horan Going For Fleetwood Mac Vibe On Solo Album
• Chance the Rapper Featured In 'Jeopardy!' Answer
• Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Photo With Liam Hemsworth Revealed
• Singled Out: Alaina Beach's This is How You Get to 99
• Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder
• Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus
• Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening
• Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video
• Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie
• Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video
• Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album
• Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz
• Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
• TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.