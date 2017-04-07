Yes, Todd Rundgren and ELP Legacy Plot Yestival Tour

The band will be focusing on early material from their albums up until 1980 on the U.S. trek which will include support from Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy.

They will be kicking things off on August 4th in Greensboro, NC at the White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex and wrapping up the special outing on September 3rd in Tulalip, WA at Tulalip Amphitheatre.

Guitarist Steve Howe shared his excitement, "We are looking forward to presenting songs from each of the first nine studio albums, including some surprises."

Yestival Summer Tour Dates:

8/4 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/5 - Boone, NC - Holmes Convocation Center

8/7 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

8/8 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre

8/10 - Mashantucket, CT - MGM Grand at Foxwoods

8/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Center

8/16 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

8/17 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/19 - Elgin, IL - Festival Park - Grand Victoria Casino

8/20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

8/23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

8/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

8/26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

8/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

9/3 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Amphitheatre