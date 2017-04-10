Dan Patlansky Goes Behind The Scenes Of New Single 'Sonnova Faith'

The song comes from his latest album "Introvertigo" which he released in May of last year. The video about making of the "Sonnova Faith" can be streamed here.

Patlansky will be promoting the single and album with the launch of a UK tour next Saturday, April 15th at Mr. Kyps in Poole and wrapping up the trek on May 6th at The Factory in Barnstable, North Devon.

The tour will feature support from Dan's special guest Ash Wilson.

Dan Patlansky UK Tour Dates:

Mr. Kyps, Poole Saturday 15 April

HRH Blues Festival, Sheffield Academy Sunday 16 April (Sold Out)

Islington O2 Academy, London Tuesday 2 May

The Deaf Institute, Manchester Wednesday 3 May

The Globe, Cardiff Thursday 4 May

The Tunnels, Bristol Friday 5 May

The Factory, Barnstable, North Devon Saturday 6 May