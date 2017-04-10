Thrice Release Music Video For 'Hurricane'

Frontman Dustin Kensrue spoke with TeamRock about the track and the themes of the album. "Thrice being a heavier kind of band and me being a bit drawn to the bigger issues of life in general, all that gravitates a lot of times towards writing pretty weighty, heavy lyrics.

"This record was no exception - I'm listening to it with everything going on and there's just this weight and heaviness to it. Hurricane is a good example of my trying to find something that fits there - the beauty and calm of the verses slamming into this huge thing, and I'm trying to find something that works with that and I end up writing something where I end up questioning why all these beautiful moments in time are always shattered by something - because that's what the music feels likes its doing." Watch the video here.