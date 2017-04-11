Metallica Share Live Videos From Mexico City Shows

"Confusion" appears on Metallica's current studio release, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", while "No Remorse" was featured on their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All."

The group played three dates in Mexico City early last month as part of their WorldWired tour. The third and final concert on March 5 delivered the live debut of "Dream No More" and a duet with Iggy Pop on The Stooges' classic, "T.V. Eye." Watch the videos here.