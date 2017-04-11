Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced

The former Yes icons had previously gone by the name Anderson Rabin Wakeman but will be hitting the road this summer fully embracing their identity with the legendary prog band.

Original Yes frontman Jon Anderson explained the reasons behind the name change, "It's very simple. The fans want it, we want it and it's our right to use the name. YES music is in our DNA!"

The group will be kicking off their North American summer tour on August 26th in Stockton, CA at the Bob Hope Theater and will conclude the trek on October 11th in Clearwater, FL at the Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Dates:

08/26 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theater

08/28 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

08/31 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center

09/2 Layton, UT The Kenley Amphitheater

09/3 Littleton, CO Hudson Gardens

09/5 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center

09/7 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

09/9 Hamd, IN Venue at the Horseshoe Casino

09/12 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

09/13 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

09/15 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater at East End

09/16 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

09/18 Quebec City, QC Grand Theatre du Quebec City

09/19 treal, QC St. Denis Theatre

09/23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

09/24 Brookville, NY Tilles Center

09/27 Newark, NJ NJ PAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)

09/29 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

09/30 Trenton, NJ Patriots Theater at the War Memorial

10/1 Philadelphia, PA Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

10/4 Boston, MA Orpheum Theater

10/7 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

10/8 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

10/11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall