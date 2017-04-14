Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour

"3WW" is one of the tracks features on the group's forthcoming album "Relaxer" which is set to be released on June 2nd. The video for the song was directed by Young Replicant and can be streamed here.

The band will be supporting the album's release by launching a North American tour this summer and the just revealed fall leg of the trek. The first run of dates will kick off on July 27th in Columbia, MD and wrap at the Outside Lands festival in August.

They will return to the road beginning October 9th at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR and will conclude the tour on November 17the at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX.

alt-J North American Tour Dates:

07/27 - Merriweather Post Pavillion - Columbia, MD

07/28 - Blue Hill Bank Pavillion - Boston, MA

07/29 - Panorama Music & Arts Festival - New York, NY

07/30 - MoPOP Music Festival - Detroit, MI

08/1 - Jacobs Pavillion - Cleveland, OH

08/3 - Starlight Theater - Kansas City, MO

08/4 - Hinterland Music Festival - St. Charles, IA

08/5 Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

08/7 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO

08/9 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

08/11-13 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

10/9 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

10/12 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA

10/13 - Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

10/15 - Winspear Centre - Edmonton, ALB

10/17 - Big Four Building - Calgary, ALB

10/20 - Roy Wilkins Auditorium - Minneapolis, MN

10/21 - Murat at the Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

10/23 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

10/25 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH

10/27 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ONT

11/3 - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium - Raleigh, NC

11/4 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC

11/6 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

11/7 - Roxy Theater - Atlanta, GA

11/10 - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason - Miami, FL

11/14 - Pavilion @ Music Factory - Dallas, TX

11/15 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

11/17 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX